Russia says it started shelling Azovstal plant after Ukraine took advantage of ceasefire - RIA

Russian troops started shelling and bombing the Azovstal steel plant in Ukraine's southern port city of Mariupol after Ukrainian soldiers used a ceasefire to take move into firing positions there, the RIA news agency quoted the Russian Defence Ministry as saying on Tuesday. "A ceasefire was declared, civilians had to be evacuated from Azovstal territory.

Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 03-05-2022 17:42 IST | Created: 03-05-2022 17:32 IST
Russian troops started shelling and bombing the Azovstal steel plant in Ukraine's southern port city of Mariupol after Ukrainian soldiers used a ceasefire to take move into firing positions there, the RIA news agency quoted the Russian Defence Ministry as saying on Tuesday.

"A ceasefire was declared, and civilians had to be evacuated from Azovstal territory. Azov and Ukrainian servicemen, who are stationed at the plant, took advantage of it. They came out of the basement, they took up firing positions on the territory and in the factory buildings," RIA cited the ministry as saying.

"Now units of the Russian army and the Donetsk People's Republic, using artillery and aviation, are beginning to destroy these firing positions," the ministry said.

