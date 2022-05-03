Left Menu

SC notice to Centre on plea seeking sign language interpreters in govt press briefings

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-05-2022 18:06 IST | Created: 03-05-2022 17:52 IST
SC notice to Centre on plea seeking sign language interpreters in govt press briefings
Supreme Court (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court has sought a response from the Centre and others on a plea seeking directions to provide sign language interpreters during official press briefings conducted by the prime minister, union ministers, and others.

A bench of Justices S A Nazeer and Vikram Nath issued notices to the Centre and others.

The top court was hearing a plea filed by advocate M Karpagam that disabled people have an equal right to information and communication.

Karpagam has also sought directions to have an in-frame sign language interpreter in all the official press briefings conducted by the prime minister, other ministers of the Union Government, chief ministers, and ministers in state governments, following the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act 2016.

The plea said the Act prohibits discrimination against individuals with disabilities that includes providing meaningful access to public benefits, programs, or services.

For persons with hearing impairment, access to sign language is key to breaking down communication barriers and participating in society just like anyone else, the plea said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Total lunar eclipse, Jupiter-Mars conjunction and more celestial events to watch in May 2022

Total lunar eclipse, Jupiter-Mars conjunction and more celestial events to w...

 Global
2
NASA observatory captures strong X-Class solar flare

NASA observatory captures strong X-Class solar flare

 Global
3
Four ways Southeast Asian journalists are under digital attack

Four ways Southeast Asian journalists are under digital attack

 Malaysia
4
Using BMI to measure your health is nonsense. Here’s why

Using BMI to measure your health is nonsense. Here’s why

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022