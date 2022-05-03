Left Menu

One dead, another injured in accident

A man was killed and another seriously injured when the motorcycle on which they were travelling was hit by a truck here, police said on Tuesday. The dead has been identified as Lallu Saroj 22 while Anish Kumar was seriously injured, the SHO said.

PTI | Kaushambi | Updated: 03-05-2022 18:23 IST | Created: 03-05-2022 17:59 IST
A man was killed and another seriously injured when the motorcycle on which they were traveling was hit by a truck here, police said on Tuesday. SHO Vinod Kumar Singh said the incident took place on Monday night when they were returning from a marriage function. The dead has been identified as Lallu Saroj (22) while Anish Kumar was seriously injured, the SHO said. The truck was carrying hay, police said. The truck driver fled from the spot after the accident. The body has been sent for a post-mortem examination, police said.

