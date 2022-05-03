Left Menu

MP: 7-year-old boy dies of electric shock after touching air-cooler

A 7-year-old boy was electrocuted after coming in contact with an air-cooler in his home in Madhya Pradesh Ratlam district, police said on Tuesday.

PTI | Ratlam | Updated: 03-05-2022 18:27 IST | Created: 03-05-2022 18:05 IST
A 7-year-old boy was electrocuted after coming in contact with an air-cooler in his home in Madhya Pradesh's Ratlam district, police said on Tuesday. The incident occurred in the Laxmanpura area of the city on Monday and the deceased has been identified as Daksh Jain, an official said. ''He was electrocuted after coming in contact with an air-cooler in his home. His father, an auto driver, and mother, who works in a printing press, were out of home at the time. We have registered a case and probed the incident,'' said Assistant Sub Inspector RL Rawat.

