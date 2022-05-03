NATGRID should have in-built mechanism for continuous upgradation: Amit Shah

Union Minister for Home and Cooperation, Shri Amit Shah inaugurated the National Intelligence Grid (NATGRID) Bengaluru premises today. The Union Home Minister, Shri Amit Shah while addressing the gathering at the inaugural function said the Government under the leadership of Shri Narendra Modi has had a zero-tolerance policy against terrorism from the very first day.

The Union Home Minister said security requirements today have changed significantly as compared to the earlier security challenges in terms of data, scope, and complexity. Therefore, there is a need for legal and security agencies to have automated, secure and immediate access to information obtained from reliable sources. The Government has entrusted the task of developing and operating a state-of-the-art and innovative information technology platform for accessing information from the data collection organizations to NATGRID.

The Home Minister said that the Union Government will soon be developing a national database to monitor hawala transactions, terrorist funding, counterfeit currency, narcotics, bomb threats, illegal arms smuggling and other terrorist activities. He said intelligence and legal agencies should now be able to make full use of them with the barriers to critical data being removed. With the help of data analytics and information technology, there should be a paradigm shift in the current way of working for agencies. He expressed hope that NATGRID will fulfill the responsibility of linking various sources of data.

The Union Home Minister said NATGRID should have an in-built mechanism for continuous upgradation. There should be a study group in NATGRID to create a database of modes operandi of various crimes committed within the country. Shri Amit Shah said that C-DAC is implementing NATGRID in line with Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi's vision of a self-reliant India. He said for quick and effective analysis information should not be kept in silos, as it does not result in the analysis of information and getting it properly done in time.

The Home Minister said that for analysis of information, it is important that Accessible, Affordable, Available, Accountable, and Actionable points are kept in mind. Shri Amit Shah said the Police Technology Mission announced by Prime Minister Modi at the Director Generals of Police Conference will start soon.

Union Home Minister Shri Amit Shah congratulated NATGRID employees for their achievements and also encouraged them to step up their efforts to take NATGRID to the next level. He expressed hope that NATGRID will build a strong foundation for intelligence departments and provide them with state-of-the-art tools in the fight against terrorist organizations and their supporters.

He requested user agencies to exercise caution and discretion in using this system, which should be used only for the correct purposes. They should also ensure that as much as possible, data from the system is used to improve their efficiency. He stressed that privacy and security of data is a very serious matter and assured that necessary protocols have been put in place to ensure that there is no unauthorized access to the personal data of any citizen through this system at any point of time.

The Chief Minister of Karnataka, Shri Basavaraj Bommai, the Home Minister of Karnataka, Shri Araga Gyanendra, the Union Minister of State for Home, Shri Nishith Pramanik and the Union Home Secretary were also present at the inauguration ceremony.

The NATGRID CEO informed that the services of NATGRID solution will be available to 11 central agencies and police of all States and Union Territories. It will link user agencies with data holders, giving them access to real-time information needed for intelligence services and investigations. C-DAC Pune has been roped in as Technology Partner and IIT, Bhilai as Plan Management Consultant for the development of NATGRID solution.

(With Inputs from PIB)