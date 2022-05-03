Man linked to LeT produced in Cal HC for appeal against death penalty

A person who had links with terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba and sentenced to death by a West Bengal court in 2018 for "waging war against the country" was on Tuesday produced before the Calcutta High Court from Tihar Jail in New Delhi for hearing of his appeal against the sentence. Abdul Nayeem alias Samir Nayya was awarded capital punishment by a court in North 24 Parganas district in December 2018.

Nayeem who had expressed the desire to argue his appeal in person against his conviction by the district court was produced before a division bench comprising justices Joymalya Bagchi and Bivas Pattanayak.

To enable the convict to effectively argue his appeal before this court, it is imperative that Nayeem be kept in Kolkata during the hearing of the appeal, the bench observed. It also directed the Director General, West Bengal Correctional Services, and DGP, West Bengal Police to make arrangements for handing over of the convict to the custody of the superintendent, Presidency Correctional Home here by the police who escorted him from Delhi.

''The convict shall remain in Presidency Correctional Home, Kolkata under high security during the hearing of the appeal and shall be produced before this court in person with an appropriate police escort and security measures to advance his arguments in person,'' the bench directed.

In April 2007, BSF had apprehended four persons, including Nayeem, on suspicion of being members of a terror outfit and handed them over to the local police.

The West Bengal CID, which took over the probe, had charged them with waging war against the country and procuring arms and explosives, apart from other charges.

Nayeem had escaped from custody in 2013 while being taken to Maharashtra for interrogation in connection with the Mumbai train blasts case in 2006, but was apprehended by NIA sleuths again in October 2018 and was lodged in Tihar Jail. The other three were also sentenced to death by the district court. The division bench on Tuesday requested the Member Secretary, State Legal Services Authority, to provide the services of a junior empanelled lawyer to interact with Nayeem for filing pleadings and advancing arguments in the matter to enable the convict to acquaint himself with the procedures of the court.

The bench said that as the said convict has been sentenced to death, his arguments may be supplemented by the assistance of a senior advocate who would act as amicus curiae to this court and requested Sekhar Basu to assist the court in the matter.

The bench also directed the trial court to transmit material exhibits to this court forthwith to enable the convict to advance appropriate arguments.

Nayeem's appeal against the death sentence awarded to him will be heard on May 17, the bench directed.

The bench directed the DG, Correctional Services, and DGP, West Bengal to ensure production of Nayeem under proper escort and security arrangements before the court on the adjourned day.