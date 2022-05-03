Jaipur: African woman held with heroin capsules worth Rs 4.7 crore

An African woman was arrested and sent to judicial custody after she was found with 70 capsules of heroin amounting to Rs 4.70 crore inside her body, a senior official said Tuesday. The woman was intercepted at Jaipur International Airport after she landed there on Air Arabia flight from Sharjah on April 28, a Directorate of Revenue Intelligence said. The woman during preliminary interrogation had revealed body concealment of drugs. She was admitted to a hospital after permission from a judicial magistrate, and was kept there for 5-6 days for recovery of the heroin capsules, the official said.

''The woman having citizenship of Uganda was arrested late last night and presented before the court from where she was sent on judicial custody,'' the official said. He said that heroin weighing around 678 grams was recovered from her possession.

It was the third such big cache of drugs seized in the last two months, he added.