MP: Three dead, 1 injured as car hits tree in Seoni

Three persons were killed and one injured when their speeding car hit a tree in Madhya Pradesh's Seoni district, police said on Tuesday. The incident occurred in Raiyatwadi village late Monday night, Ari police station in-charge Dayaram Sharnagat said.

''Three injured persons died en route to hospital, while one man is undergoing treatment. The deceased are mechanics who were on their way to repair a harvester in Panwas,'' he said.

