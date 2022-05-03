MP: Three dead, 1 injured as car hits tree in Seoni
Three persons were killed and one injured when their speeding car hit a tree in Madhya Pradeshs Seoni district, police said on Tuesday. The incident occurred in Raiyatwadi village late Monday night, Ari police station in-charge Dayaram Sharnagat said.Three injured persons died en route to hospital, while one man is undergoing treatment.
Three persons were killed and one injured when their speeding car hit a tree in Madhya Pradesh's Seoni district, police said on Tuesday. The incident occurred in Raiyatwadi village late Monday night, Ari police station in-charge Dayaram Sharnagat said.
''Three injured persons died en route to hospital, while one man is undergoing treatment. The deceased are mechanics who were on their way to repair a harvester in Panwas,'' he said.
