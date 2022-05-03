World News Roundup: U.S. relieved as China appears to heed warnings on Russia; Russia unleashes rockets in Mariupol, EU readies oil sanctions, and more

Following is a summary of current world news briefs.

U.S. relieved as China appears to heed warnings on Russia

Two months after warning that Beijing appeared poised to help Russia in its fight against Ukraine, senior U.S. officials say they have not detected overt Chinese military and economic support, a welcome development in the tense U.S.-China relationship. U.S. officials told Reuters in recent days they remain wary about China's long-standing support for Russia in general, but that the military and economic support that they worried about has not come to pass, at least for now. The relief comes at a pivotal time.

Russia unleashes rockets in Mariupol, EU readies oil sanctions

Russian forces fired rockets at an encircled steelworks in Ukraine's southern port city of Mariupol and thick smoke blackened the sky at the plant where officials on Tuesday said 200 civilians were trapped despite evacuations. Russia's offensive to capture the east and south after failing to take the capital of Kyiv has been met with commitments by Western powers to supply heavier weapons to Ukraine. On Tuesday, the European Commission is expected to finalize a ban on buying Russian oil in an effort to squeeze Moscow's war chest.

Putin orders retaliatory sanctions against West - Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed a decree on retaliatory economic sanctions in response to the "unfriendly actions of certain foreign states and international organizations", the Kremlin said on Tuesday. The document does not provide any details of which individuals or entities may be affected by the measures.

Evacuees from Mariupol steel plant head for Ukrainian-controlled Zaporizhzhia

Ukraine hoped a first column of evacuees from the ruins of a steelworks in Russian-occupied Mariupol would reach the city of Zaporizhzhia on Tuesday, and hospitals prepared to treat people for anything from burns to malnutrition. Mariupol Mayor Vadym Boichenko said more than 200 civilians remain in the Azovstal steel plant in the Sea of Azov port city, which has been devastated by weeks of Russian bombardment, and that about 100,000 civilians were still in Mariupol.

'Ukraine's finest hour'; UK's Johnson says Ukraine will beat Russia

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson told Ukraine on Tuesday he believed it would defeat Russia and expose the "gigantic error" of the Kremlin's invasion as he invoked Britain's wartime leader Winston Churchill to underline his support for Kyiv. Becoming the first Western leader to address Ukraine's parliament since the start of Russia's invasion on Feb. 24, Johnson saluted the country's bravery in exploding "the myth of (Russian President Vladimir) Putin's invincibility".

Fuel shortages create long lines, more headaches for Ukrainian civilians

Olha Boholey still had at least an hour to wait more than two hours after she pulled into the line of vehicles crawling into the only service station selling gasoline in the devastated Kyiv suburb of Bucha. If she reached a pump before it went dry, she only could buy 10 liters of fuel.

Don't assume 'imperialistic' Putin won't attack other countries, Scholz says

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Tuesday no one could assume that Russia would not attack other countries given its violation of international law in Ukraine and Germany would support Finland and Sweden if they decided to join NATO. Russia's invasion of Ukraine broke the post-World War Two order and was forcing Europe to bolster its defense strategy, Scholz said in a statement to media flanked by the prime ministers of Sweden and Finland Magdalena Andersson and Sanna Marin.

Brazil courts give Guedes 10 days to explain election-year tax cut

Investigators from Brazil's electoral courts have given the Economy Ministry 10 days to explain a huge tax cut on industrial goods such as televisions and refrigerators over concerns about its legality and impact on the October election. In a letter dated April 28 to Economy Minister Paulo Guedes and seen by Reuters, Deputy Electoral Attorney General Paulo Gustavo Branco gave the ministry the deadline to respond to concerns raised by federal lawmaker Marcelo Ramos.

Sinn Fein eyes milestone election victory in push for Irish unity

Sinn Fein, the former political wing of the IRA, is on course to become the biggest party in Northern Ireland's government after Thursday's election, a milestone in its quest for a united Ireland. The one-time political pariah has an 8-point advantage ahead of the May 5 election for the Northern Ireland Assembly, an opinion poll showed on Tuesday.

UK army investigating 'fake priest' breach near queen's castle

The British army said on Tuesday it had launched an investigation after reports that a man who was pretending to be a priest spent a night at a barracks with soldiers tasked with protecting Queen Elizabeth near her Windsor Castle home. The Sun newspaper reported that the imposter was allowed onto the barracks of the Coldstream Guards without showing any credentials or identifiable documents and later ate, drank and shared stories with soldiers.

