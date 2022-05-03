Left Menu

Maha: Cops hunt for man who rang up emergency helpline, sought Rs 7 cr for info on bomb threat

PTI | Pune | Updated: 03-05-2022 19:24 IST | Created: 03-05-2022 19:24 IST
Maha: Cops hunt for man who rang up emergency helpline, sought Rs 7 cr for info on bomb threat
  • Country:
  • India

Pune police have mounted a search for a man who on Tuesday called up emergency helpline number 112 to convey a message about a bomb threat at a railway station and then demanded Rs 7 crore to give the name of the railway station, an official said.

The 112 mechanism has its call centre in Navi Mumbai in Thane district near Mumbai, the official added.

He said, based on certain information, Pune police began checking railway stations within its jurisdiction and found that the call was a hoax.

The official added that railway stations in Pune were not mentioned in the call.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

