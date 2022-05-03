Class 12 student thrashed outside Delhi school following argument with unidentified men: Police
A class XII student was assaulted and attacked with a knife allegedly by two bike-borne men following an argument in outer Delhis Mangolpuri area, police said on Tuesday.The student has been identified as Shubham, a resident of Mangolpuri, they said.The incident took place on Monday when the student was leaving school after his examination, police said.According to the complainant, while leaving his school, a motorcycle accidentally brushed past him.
- Country:
- India
A class XII student was assaulted and attacked with a knife allegedly by two bike-borne men following an argument in outer Delhi's Mangolpuri area, police said on Tuesday.
The student has been identified as Shubham, a resident of Mangolpuri, they said.
The incident took place on Monday when the student was leaving school after his examination, police said.
According to the complainant, while leaving his school, a motorcycle accidentally brushed past him. This led to an argument between the student and the two unidentified men on the two-wheeler. The men called two more persons and together beat the student and attacked him with a knife, police said. The student managed to escape back into the school to save himself and was later taken to SGM hospital for treatment, said Sameer Sharma, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer). According to student's medical examination report, the injuries are superficial, he said.
''We have registered a case under section 324 (Voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code and investigation has been taken up,'' he added.
Police said the two bike-borne men have been identified but are absconding and efforts are being taken to nab them.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Mangolpuri area
- Mangolpuri
- Indian
- section 324
- Sameer Sharma
- Delhi
- Shubham
- Voluntarily
ALSO READ
Bon Fiction chocolates, the Indian tree to bar chocolates that are crafted to seamlessly blend Indian agro heritage with international expertise
Indian GM Gukesh wins title at La Roda International tourney
40 Chinese among 150 people booked by Mumbai EOW for fraudulently becoming directors of Indian firms
Most Indians don't know much about country's history, cultural diversity: Survey
Fujitsu launches new research center in India, embarking on joint R&D with leading Indian universities to accelerate innovation in AI and machine learning