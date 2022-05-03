Left Menu

Class 12 student thrashed outside Delhi school following argument with unidentified men: Police

A class XII student was assaulted and attacked with a knife allegedly by two bike-borne men following an argument in outer Delhis Mangolpuri area, police said on Tuesday.The student has been identified as Shubham, a resident of Mangolpuri, they said.The incident took place on Monday when the student was leaving school after his examination, police said.According to the complainant, while leaving his school, a motorcycle accidentally brushed past him.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-05-2022 19:30 IST | Created: 03-05-2022 19:30 IST
Class 12 student thrashed outside Delhi school following argument with unidentified men: Police
  • Country:
  • India

A class XII student was assaulted and attacked with a knife allegedly by two bike-borne men following an argument in outer Delhi's Mangolpuri area, police said on Tuesday.

The student has been identified as Shubham, a resident of Mangolpuri, they said.

The incident took place on Monday when the student was leaving school after his examination, police said.

According to the complainant, while leaving his school, a motorcycle accidentally brushed past him. This led to an argument between the student and the two unidentified men on the two-wheeler. The men called two more persons and together beat the student and attacked him with a knife, police said. The student managed to escape back into the school to save himself and was later taken to SGM hospital for treatment, said Sameer Sharma, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer). According to student's medical examination report, the injuries are superficial, he said.

''We have registered a case under section 324 (Voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code and investigation has been taken up,'' he added.

Police said the two bike-borne men have been identified but are absconding and efforts are being taken to nab them.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Total lunar eclipse, Jupiter-Mars conjunction and more celestial events to watch in May 2022

Total lunar eclipse, Jupiter-Mars conjunction and more celestial events to w...

 Global
2
NASA observatory captures strong X-Class solar flare

NASA observatory captures strong X-Class solar flare

 Global
3
Four ways Southeast Asian journalists are under digital attack

Four ways Southeast Asian journalists are under digital attack

 Malaysia
4
Using BMI to measure your health is nonsense. Here’s why

Using BMI to measure your health is nonsense. Here’s why

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022