Brazil cancels invite for EU observers after Bolsonaro objection

The TSE, Brazil's top election authority, told Reuters last month that it had invited the European Union for the first time to observe this year's general election, when Bolsonaro will seek re-election. Two days later the foreign ministry criticized the invitation, saying Brazil has never had its elections "evaluated by an international organization of which it is not a member." Two sources with knowledge of the matter said the invitation has now been pulled.

Brazil's Supreme Electoral Court(TSE) has canceled an invitation for the European Union to send observers for the October election after President Jair Bolsonaro's government objected to the invite, two sources said on Tuesday. The TSE, Brazil's top election authority, told Reuters last month that it had invited the European Union for the first time to observe this year's general election, when Bolsonaro will seek re-election.

Two days later the foreign ministry criticized the invitation, saying Brazil has never had its elections "evaluated by an international organization of which it is not a member." Two sources with knowledge of the matter said the invitation has now been pulled. The TSE did not immediately comment, but a statement is expected later on Tuesday.

