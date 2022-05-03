3 of family found murdered in West Bengal's Nadia
A 28-year-old woman and her parents were found dead with their throats slit in West Bengal's Nadia district on Tuesday, police said.
The incident happened in Raninagar in Palashipara police station area, they said.
The reason behind the murders is not yet clear, police said, adding that an investigation is underway.
''We are interrogating a few people,'' a police officer said.
The woman, who is married, was living at her parents' house where the incident happened, he said.
The bodies were sent for postmortem, police said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
