Pak Army chief celebrates Eid with troops at LoC

PTI | Islamabad | Updated: 03-05-2022 20:26 IST | Created: 03-05-2022 20:26 IST
Pakistan's Army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Tuesday celebrated Eid ul Fitr with troops at the Line of Control (LoC), the military's media wing said.

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS) spent the day with troops at Dungi, Kotli along the LoC, the Geo News reported quoting the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) statement.

Bajwa offered Eid prayers with army personnel at the LoC and did special prayers for the security, peace, and stability of Pakistan, it said.

Last week, Gen Bajwa visited the front-line troops deployed in the Padhar sector, where he was briefed about the latest situation on the LoC and the operational readiness of the formation. The COAS interacted with officers and men and had Iftar with them, the Express Tribune reported.

