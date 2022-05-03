My arrest was at behest of Assam Govt's 'political bosses in Delhi', says Jignesh Mevani on arrival at Ahmedabad

Gujarat independent MLA Jignesh Mevani on Tuesday arrived in Ahmedabad after being in jail in Assam for nine days and alleged that he was incarcerated at the behest of the the Assam government's "political bosses in Delhi." He further said that the there will be a Gujarat Bandh on June 1 if the 22 exam papers leak is not probed, if cases lodged in Una (against Dalits), Vadgam, north Gujarat against those fighting are not withdrawn and strict action is not taken into the matter of drugs found at Mundra Port.

He appreciated the judiciary for terming FIR filed against him for assaulting a policewoman as "frivolous". "Assam Govt-police's action is shameful. I was jailed for nine days, and suffered but didn't complain. Assam's judiciary called a spade a spade that FIR against me is frivolous. It was done at the behest of their political bosses in Delhi," Mevani told media persons.

"There will be a Gujarat bandh on June 1 if the 22 exam papers leak is not probed, if cases lodged in Una (against Dalits), Vadgam, north Gujarat against those fighting are not withdrawn and strict action is not taken into the matter of drugs found at Mundra Port," he added. Gauhati High Court on Monday stayed observations made by the Barpeta district court against the Assam police in the bail order concerning Gujarat MLA Jignesh Mevani in the case related to assaulting a policewoman. The court, however, refused to stay the bail granted to the Independent MLA.

While granting bail to Mevani, the Barpeta district court had on Friday pulled up the state police for filing a "false FIR" against the MLA. The court had noted that the case against the MLA for alleged assault on a policewoman was "manufactured". The district court had requested the Gauhati High Court to give directions to the Assam police to "reform itself" and to stop the state "from becoming a police state".

Earlier this month, Mevani was remanded to five days of police custody by a local court in the Barpeta district in connection with an assault case. Mevani was re-arrested by Barpeta Police for allegedly assaulting a policewoman, soon after he was granted bail in the matter connected to his tweets about Prime Minister Narendra Modi.Mevani was arrested by an Assam police team from Palanpur town in Gujarat over a couple of his tweets.

The Assam state Congress unit had protested the arrest of the Gujarat legislator. Elected as an independent MLA, Mevani had extended his support to Congress in September 2019. (ANI)

