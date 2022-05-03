Punjab: BSF troops recover nearly 3 kg heroin
The officials said that Border Security Force BSF troopers deployed on patrolling duty in the Abohar Sector noticed a person hiding adjacent to the border fence towards the Indian side. As soon as the individual was challenged by the patrolling party, he escaped on a motorcycle, the BSF officials said.Later, two plastic bottles filled with heroin were seized.
BSF troopers on Tuesday seized two bottles containing heroin weighing around three kilograms from an area along the international border near Jodhawala village here in Punjab, officials said.
The estimated cost of the heroin is approximately Rs 15 crore in the international market, they said. The officials said that Border Security Force (BSF) troopers deployed on patrolling duty in the Abohar Sector noticed a person hiding adjacent to the border fence towards the Indian side. As soon as the individual was challenged by the patrolling party, he escaped on a motorcycle, the BSF officials said.
Later, two plastic bottles filled with heroin were seized. The consignment was wrapped in green coloured cloth, they said.
