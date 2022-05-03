U.S. Supreme Court to probe abortion opinion leak -chief justice

The U.S. Supreme Court's marshal will investigate the source of a leaked opinion to overturn a 1973 decision legalizing abortion, Chief Justice John Roberts said on Tuesday, calling it "a singular and egregious breach" of trust.

"To the extent this betrayal of the confidences of the Court was intended to undermine the integrity of our operations, it will not succeed. The work of the Court will not be affected in any way," he said in a statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)