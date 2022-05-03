New Delhi, May 3 (PTI) These are the top stories from the northern region at 8.45 pm.

These are the top stories from the northern region at 8.45 pm.

DEL38 RJ-4THLD COMMUNAL TENSION Communal tensions on Eid in Jodhpur; mobile internet services suspended, curfew imposed Jodhpur/Jaipur: Communal tensions gripped Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot's hometown Jodhpur hours before Eid on Tuesday, prompting the authorities to suspend mobile internet services and impose a curfew in 10 police stations areas of the city.

DES6 PB-EID-MANN Seeds of hatred don't bloom in Punjab: CM Mann Chandigarh: Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday said hatemongers have no place in Punjab and seeds of hatred don't bloom on this land, remarks which come days after two groups clashed in Patiala.

DES41 PB-CONG-GUV Punjab Cong delegation meets Guv, seeks termination of knowledge sharing pact with Delhi Chandigarh: A Congress delegation on Tuesday met Punjab Governor B L Purohit here, expressing concern over law and order seeking the termination of the knowledge-sharing agreement with Delhi.

DES7 UKD-CHARDHAM Char Dham yatra begins with opening of Gangotri-Yamunotri temples for devotees Dehradun: The Char Dham yatra began on Tuesday with the portals of Gangotri and Yamunotri temples in Uttarkashi district thrown open to devotees on the occasion of Akshay Tritiya.

DES33 UKD-YOGI Yogi unveils statue of his spiritual guru in Yamkeshwar Dehradun: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday unveiled a statue of his spiritual guru Mahant Avaidyanath at a college in Bithyani in Pauri, his home district.

DES29 UP-LD-ADITYANATH CM praises people as UP celebrates three festivals with 'Ganga-Jamuni tehzeeb', without using roads Lucknow: With Uttar Pradesh celebrating Eid-ul-Fitr, Akshay Tritiya and Parshuram Jayanti peacefully displaying the state's ''Ganga-Jamuni tehzeeb'', Chief Minister on Tuesday praised people for ''not organising'' religious events on roads.

LGD7 UP-HC-POLYGAMOUS MAN Women can’t share husbands, says HC, junks man’s plea accused of abetting 2nd wife’s suicide Allahabad: No Indian woman can “share her husband” with anyone else and stay sane in such a case, the Allahabad High Court has observed, dismissing an appeal for discharge of a polygamous man, accused of abetting suicide by his “second” wife. DES28 UP-SHIV PRATAP SHUKLA Akhilesh doesn't talk about erecting Parshuram's statue anymore: Shiv Pratap Shukla Prayagraj: Former Union Minister of State for Finance Shiv Pratap Shukla on Tuesday took a dig at SP chief Akhilesh Yadav saying he has stopped talking about erecting an idol of Lord Parshuram, a deity of Brahmins, since his party's loss in the assembly polls. DES10 UP-SHIVPAL-AKHILESH Compromised on self-respect but got pain in return: Shivpal's apparent dig at Akhilesh Lucknow: In an apparent attack against Samajwadi Party chief and his nephew Akhilesh Yadav, sulking socialist leader Shivpal Singh Yadav on Tuesday said he compromised on his self-respect to ''satisfy'' him but in return got only ''pain''.

