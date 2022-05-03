At least 10 killed in Russian shelling of coking plant in eastern Ukraine - local governor

At least 10 people were killed and 15 wounded by Russian shelling of a coking plant in the city of Avdiivka in the Donetsk region of eastern Ukraine on Tuesday, the regional governor said.

"The Russians knew exactly where they were aiming. The workers had just finished their shift and were waiting at a bus stop for a bus to take them home from the factory," Donetsk Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko said.

Russia did not immediately comment on the incident. It denies targeting civilians.

