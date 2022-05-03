Left Menu

France's Macron offers to help lift Russia embargo on Ukraine food exports

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 03-05-2022 21:22 IST | Created: 03-05-2022 21:19 IST
File photo. Image Credit: ANI
French President Emmanuel Macron told Russian President Vladimir Putin in a phone call on Tuesday that he is willing to work with international organisations to help lift the Russian embargo on Ukrainian food exports via the Black Sea, Macron's office said.

The Elysee office also said Macron had reiterated that a ceasefire was needed in Ukraine and that he had told Putin that he was deeply concerned about the situation in Donbas and Mariupol.

"I have called on Russia to live up to its international responsibility as a UN Security Council member by putting an end to this devastating attack," a statement quoted Macron as saying.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

