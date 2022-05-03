HIGHLIGHTS AT 9 PM

Following are the top stories till 9 PM NATION: DEL38 RJ-4THLD COMMUNAL TENSION Communal tensions on Eid in Jodhpur; mobile internet services suspended, curfew imposed Jodhpur/Jaipur: Communal tensions gripped Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot's hometown Jodhpur hours before Eid on Tuesday, prompting the authorities to suspend mobile internet services and impose a curfew in 10 police stations areas of the city.

DEL35 LD-EID Eid celebrations in India break Covid squeeze; but curfew mars festivities in Jodhpur, Khargone New Delhi: Eid-ul-Fitr was celebrated across the country Tuesday with people thronging Eidgahs and mosques, and families coming together for feasts after two years when the festivities were eclipsed by the coronavirus pandemic.

DEL34 CONG-3RDLD BJP RAHUL BJP tweets Rahul's video at Nepal club, Cong says he is in Himalayan nation for friend's wedding New Delhi: A video of Rahul Gandhi went viral on social media on Tuesday triggering a row, with the BJP alleging he was at a ''nightclub'' when his party is ''exploding'', evoking a sharp response from the Congress which said he was in Nepal to attend the marriage of a journalist friend, and that is ''not a crime''.

DEL21 CONG-LIC Cong targets govt ahead of mega LIC IPO, says shares undervalued New Delhi: Ahead of the mega LIC IPO, the Congress Tuesday questioned the pricing of shares, alleging they are undervalued and being offered at throwaway prices at the cost of the trust of 30 crore policyholders. CAL8 WB-EID-2ND LD MAMATA Divide and rule has created a situation where India is `not fine’ : Mamata Kolkata: Lamenting that the “policy of divide and rule” and “politics of isolation” have created a situation where the country is “not fine”, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday asked people to unite to change the situation.

MDS7 KA-SHAH-BORDER(R) India has joined likes of US, Israel in hitting back when borders are meddled with, says Amit Shah Bengaluru: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday asserted that India has joined the likes of the US and Israel in hitting back at those meddling with their borders and pointed out at the surgical strikes carried out in the wake of the terrorist attack in Pulwama.

BOM28 MH-LD RAJ Aurangabad cops file case against Raj Thackeray over speech; court issues NBW to him in 2008 matter Mumbai/Aurangabad: Trouble mounted for MNS president Raj Thackeray after the Aurangabad police on Tuesday registered an offence against him over his ''provocative'' speech on loudspeakers atop mosques two days ago, while the Maharashtra DGP said appropriate legal action will be taken against him over the issue.

LEGAL: LGD6 SC-VIRUS-VACCINE Court cannot sit in judgement of leading scientific analysis on safety of paediatric vaccination:SC New Delhi: Observing that the Court cannot sit in judgement of leading scientific analysis relating to the safety of paediatric vaccination, the Supreme Court has said that the decision taken by the Centre to vaccinate children in the country is in tune with global scientific consensus and expert bodies.

LGD7 UP-HC-POLYGAMOUS MAN Women can’t share husbands, says HC, junks man’s plea accused of abetting 2nd wife’s suicide Allahabad: No Indian woman can “share her husband” with anyone else and stay sane in such a case, the Allahabad High Court has observed, dismissing an appeal for discharge of a polygamous man, accused of abetting suicide by his “second” wife.

FOREIGN: FGN67 DENMARK-PM-2ND LD FOMO Modi invokes 'FOMO' to woo Danish firms Copenhagen: Invoking popular social media expression FOMO (fear of missing out) during his Denmark visit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said those not investing in India will certainly miss out.

FGN58 VIRUS-UK-AGEING Brain impact of severe COVID akin to 20 years of ageing, UK study finds London, May 3 (PTI) The lasting impact of a severe COVID-19 infection on the brain in areas such as memory, attention, or problem solving may be equivalent to 20 years of ageing, a UK study reports on Tuesday. By Aditi Khanna FGN28 LANKA-INDIA-AID New Delhi has extended assistance of over USD 3 billion to Sri Lanka in 2022: Indian High Commission Colombo: India has committed more than USD 3 billion to debt-ridden Sri Lanka in loans, credit lines and credit swaps since January this year, the Indian High Commission here said on Tuesday, as the island nation tries to navigate through its worst economic crisis since independence. FGN10 US-SIKH-CITATION Indian Americans furious over US state assembly’s citation on ‘Sikh Independence’ Washington: Indian Americans have expressed outrage over a citation issued by the general assembly of the US state of Connecticut recognising an anniversary of the so-called “declaration of Sikh independence”. By Lalit K Jha PTI VN VN VN

