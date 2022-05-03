Indian CG chief inaugurates coast guard jetty at Fort Kochi

Director General of Indian Coast Guard V S Pathania on Tuesday inaugurated the first-ever coast guard jetty at the ICG headquarters at Fort Kochi, near here.

The coast guard has increased its assets in Kochi as maritime activities were growing manifold in the city. ''The ICG jetty would ensure seamless ICG operations in the sea areas of Kerala and Lakshadweep Islands,'' Pathania said while addressing the gathering.

Indian Coast Guard has made a significant presence all along the Indian coastline and plays a dominant and effective role in internal security and maritime law enforcement. ''Kochi is one of the major port of India in the southern region and the Coast Guard District Headquarters No.4 (Kerala and Mahe) at Kochi plays a paramount role in providing safety and security in sea areas of Kerala and Lakshadweep Islands,'' the Navy said in a release.

Port of Kochi being strategically located, demands ICG presence for safeguarding Indian maritime interest. Accordingly, Cochin Port Trust has constructed the ICG Jetty in the harbour with a maintained depth of seven metres and the same would facilitate swift deployment of Indian Coast Guard ships, the release said.

