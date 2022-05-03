Attack in eastern Ukraine kills 10, wounds 15
PTI | Kyiv | Updated: 03-05-2022 22:31 IST | Created: 03-05-2022 22:31 IST
The Donetsk regional governor said the Russian troops on Tuesday shelled a chemical plant in Avdiivka, a city in eastern Ukraine, killing at least 10 people and wounding 15 more.
“The Russians knew exactly where to aim — the workers just finished their shift and were waiting for a bus at a bus stop to take them home,” Pavlo Kyrylenko wrote in a Telegram post. “Another cynical crime by Russians on our land.”
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Ukraine completes questionnaire for EU membership - official
Ukraine: Takeover of Mariupol could end talks
WRAPUP 1-Ukraine's Zelenskiy condemns shelling as bodies line streets of Mariupol
Over 70% of Africa’s economies at risk from Russia’s war in Ukraine: UN report
WRAPUP 3-Explosions rock Ukraine, bodies line streets of Mariupol