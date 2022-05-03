Attack in eastern Ukraine kills 10, wounds 15

The Donetsk regional governor said the Russian troops on Tuesday shelled a chemical plant in Avdiivka, a city in eastern Ukraine, killing at least 10 people and wounding 15 more.

“The Russians knew exactly where to aim — the workers just finished their shift and were waiting for a bus at a bus stop to take them home,” Pavlo Kyrylenko wrote in a Telegram post. “Another cynical crime by Russians on our land.”

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)