Business brief

DPIIT secretary Anurag Jain met Markus Jerger, Chairman, BVMW (German Association for Small and Medium Enterprises) and discussed opportunities for greater investment and cooperation in the MSME sector between India and Germany, an official statement said on Tuesday.

The opportunities were discussed in the fields of food processing, textiles, manufacturing, artificial intelligence, technology, hydrogen and green energy, sustainability and digitalisation, among others, it said.

Secretary, Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) has chaired the round-table of German Small and Medium Enterprises in Berlin.

Jain is part of the official delegation accompanying Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his tour to Germany. PTI RR HVA

