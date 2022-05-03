Left Menu

Nagpur: Woman held for marrying four men, registering fake cases against them to extort money

A woman has been arrested along with her partner for allegedly marrying multiple men and extorting money from them, a Nagpur police official said on Tuesday.The accused have been identified as Bhavika Manwani alias Meghali Dilip Tijare 35 from Wardha and her boyfriend Mayur Raju Motghare 27, the Crime Branch official said.She got married in 2003, 2013, 2016 and 2021. Her modus operandi was to register fake complaints against her husbands and then extort money from them.

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 03-05-2022 22:47 IST | Created: 03-05-2022 22:47 IST
Nagpur: Woman held for marrying four men, registering fake cases against them to extort money
  • Country:
  • India

A woman has been arrested along with her partner for allegedly marrying multiple men and extorting money from them, a Nagpur police official said on Tuesday.

The accused have been identified as Bhavika Manwani alias Meghali Dilip Tijare (35) from Wardha and her boyfriend Mayur Raju Motghare (27), the Crime Branch official said.

''She got married in 2003, 2013, 2016 and 2021. Her modus operandi was to register fake complaints against her husbands and then extort money from them. She has been held on the complaint of one Mahendra Wanwani from Jaripatka, who she married on September 16 last year,'' he said.

She had filed a rape case against Wanwani and allegedly tried to extort Rs 4 lakh from him, the official added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Total lunar eclipse, Jupiter-Mars conjunction and more celestial events to watch in May 2022

Total lunar eclipse, Jupiter-Mars conjunction and more celestial events to w...

 Global
2
NASA observatory captures strong X-Class solar flare

NASA observatory captures strong X-Class solar flare

 Global
3
Motorola’s Budget Smartphone, moto g52 With the Revolutionary pOLED 90Hz Display, Slimmest and Lightest Design in the Segment, Stereo Speakers With Dolby Atmos® Android 12 and More, Goes on Sale Today, 12 PM on Flipkart at an Impressive Starting Price of Rs. 13,499*(Including HDFC Bank Offer)*

Motorola’s Budget Smartphone, moto g52 With the Revolutionary pOLED 90Hz Dis...

 India
4
Four ways Southeast Asian journalists are under digital attack

Four ways Southeast Asian journalists are under digital attack

 Malaysia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022