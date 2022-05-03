Left Menu

Loudspeaker row: Pune police issues preventive notices to MNS workers

PTI | Pune | Updated: 03-05-2022 23:01 IST | Created: 03-05-2022 23:01 IST
Loudspeaker row: Pune police issues preventive notices to MNS workers
  • Country:
  • India

Pune police has issued notices to several persons amid the loudspeaker row triggered by Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray, an official said on Tuesday.

He said there is adequate deployment of police units in the city to maintain law and order.

''We have issued preventive notices to several MNS workers and leaders here,'' said Pune police commissioner Amitabh Gupta.

Thackeray has demanded that loudspeakers atop mosques be removed by May 4, failing which Hanuman Chalisa would be played at high volume to drown out azaan.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Total lunar eclipse, Jupiter-Mars conjunction and more celestial events to watch in May 2022

Total lunar eclipse, Jupiter-Mars conjunction and more celestial events to w...

 Global
2
NASA observatory captures strong X-Class solar flare

NASA observatory captures strong X-Class solar flare

 Global
3
Motorola’s Budget Smartphone, moto g52 With the Revolutionary pOLED 90Hz Display, Slimmest and Lightest Design in the Segment, Stereo Speakers With Dolby Atmos® Android 12 and More, Goes on Sale Today, 12 PM on Flipkart at an Impressive Starting Price of Rs. 13,499*(Including HDFC Bank Offer)*

Motorola’s Budget Smartphone, moto g52 With the Revolutionary pOLED 90Hz Dis...

 India
4
Four ways Southeast Asian journalists are under digital attack

Four ways Southeast Asian journalists are under digital attack

 Malaysia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022