Five arrested in Bengal for duping job-seekers by posing as Army officers

They donned Army uniforms and even carried fake ID cards to establish their identity, he said.An investigation has been started based on a complaint lodged at New Market Police Station.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 03-05-2022 23:14 IST | Created: 03-05-2022 23:10 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

At least five people hailing from Uttar Pradesh have been arrested in Kolkata for allegedly duping job-seekers by posing as Army officers, police said on Tuesday.

Acting on a tip-off, police nabbed the five people from New Market area in the heart of the city late on Monday night, an officer said.

Initial probe revealed that the five arrested accused, who hail from Ghazipur in Uttar Pradesh, took money from people by promising them jobs in the defence sector. They donned Army uniforms and even carried fake ID cards to establish their identity, he said.

An investigation has been started based on a complaint lodged at New Market Police Station. Several documents, including fake offer letters, have been seized from their possession, he added.

