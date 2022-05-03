Left Menu

Three persons held from Mumbai, Nashik with 71kg marijuana worth Rs 14 lakh

The arrested persons have been identified as Azim Atique Sayyad 28, Rakesh Nimonkar 34, both the residents of Bandra, and Ganpat Golesar 39 from Sinnar in Nashik, he said.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 03-05-2022 23:14 IST | Created: 03-05-2022 23:10 IST
Three persons were arrested by the Anti Narcotics Cell of Mumbai Crime Branch allegedly with over 71 kilograms of marijuana valued at Rs 14.34 lakh, an official said on Tuesday.

They are part of a gang that operated from Mumbai and Nashik, he added.

''The ANC's Azad Maidan had apprehended two persons with 10 kgs of marijuana near P D'mello Fire Brigade on April 30. Their interrogation resulted in a raid in Sinnar in Nashik in which a man was held with 61.755 grams of marijuana,'' he said.

