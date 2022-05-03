Senior citizen, toddler grandson crushed to death by truck in Nagpur
PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 03-05-2022 23:17 IST | Created: 03-05-2022 23:17 IST
- Country:
- India
A senior citizen and his two-and-half-year-old grandson were crushed to death by a truck in Kamptee area of Nagpur on Tuesday, police said.
Ramdas Wankar (65) and his grandson Trishant died while daughter-in-law Damini is critical, an official said.
The three were going on a scooter to a doctor for an eye check-up when the incident took place, he added.
Truck driver Jitendra Bhongade has been arrested, the official said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Kamptee
- Ramdas Wankar
- Jitendra Bhongade
- Nagpur
Advertisement