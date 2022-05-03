Senior citizen, toddler grandson crushed to death by truck in Nagpur

A senior citizen and his two-and-half-year-old grandson were crushed to death by a truck in Kamptee area of Nagpur on Tuesday, police said.

Ramdas Wankar (65) and his grandson Trishant died while daughter-in-law Damini is critical, an official said.

The three were going on a scooter to a doctor for an eye check-up when the incident took place, he added.

Truck driver Jitendra Bhongade has been arrested, the official said.

