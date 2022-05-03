Left Menu

Nine arrested for BJD supporters' murders in Odisha

PTI | Berhampur | Updated: 04-05-2022 00:06 IST | Created: 03-05-2022 23:42 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Nine people, including the alleged mastermind, were arrested on Tuesday in connection with the murders of two BJD supporters in Odisha's Ganjam district, police said. Two BJD supporters, identified as Sudhir Sahu and Sudarshan Suar, were hacked to death in Palajhadi village in Digapahandi police station area on April 23.

The main accused, 30-year-old Prasant Gouda, had given a contract of Rs 50,000 to three assassins to murder the duo, accusing them of campaigning against his wife in the sarpanch election in Nimakandi panchayat which she lost by a margin of only four votes, Superintendent of Police Pinak Mishra said.

He had paid the assassins Rs 30,000 in advance for executing the murders, the SP said.

A raid was conducted at Gouda's residence during the day and 200 kg of ganja worth Rs 8 lakh was seized, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

