Four drown in Khoh river

Four tourists belonging to the same family drowned on Tuesday while bathing in the Khoh river in Pauri district. The family had come from Bijnore in Uttar Pradesh to Kotdwar on a trip on the occasion of Eid when the unfortunate incident occurred.

Six persons were bathing in the Khoh river between Dugadda and Kotdwar when they were swept away by its swift currents, Circle officer Ganesh Lal Kohli said.

As they cried for help locals saw them drowning and informed the police. Four persons were pulled out of the river dead and two were rescued alive, Kohli said. Those alive have been rushed to a hospital. The dead have been identified as Nadeem (42), Javed (29), Guddu (24) and Ghalib (15), he said.

