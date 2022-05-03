Left Menu

Four drown in Khoh river

The family had come from Bijnore in Uttar Pradesh to Kotdwar on a trip on the occasion of Eid when the unfortunate incident occurred.Six persons were bathing in the Khoh river between Dugadda and Kotdwar when they were swept away by its swift currents, Circle officer Ganesh Lal Kohli said.As they cried for help locals saw them drowning and informed the police. Four persons were pulled out of the river dead and two were rescued alive, Kohli said.

PTI | Kotdwar | Updated: 03-05-2022 23:42 IST | Created: 03-05-2022 23:42 IST
Four drown in Khoh river
  • Country:
  • India

Four tourists belonging to the same family drowned on Tuesday while bathing in the Khoh river in Pauri district. The family had come from Bijnore in Uttar Pradesh to Kotdwar on a trip on the occasion of Eid when the unfortunate incident occurred.

Six persons were bathing in the Khoh river between Dugadda and Kotdwar when they were swept away by its swift currents, Circle officer Ganesh Lal Kohli said.

As they cried for help locals saw them drowning and informed the police. Four persons were pulled out of the river dead and two were rescued alive, Kohli said. Those alive have been rushed to a hospital. The dead have been identified as Nadeem (42), Javed (29), Guddu (24) and Ghalib (15), he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Motorola’s Budget Smartphone, moto g52 With the Revolutionary pOLED 90Hz Display, Slimmest and Lightest Design in the Segment, Stereo Speakers With Dolby Atmos® Android 12 and More, Goes on Sale Today, 12 PM on Flipkart at an Impressive Starting Price of Rs. 13,499*(Including HDFC Bank Offer)*

Motorola’s Budget Smartphone, moto g52 With the Revolutionary pOLED 90Hz Dis...

 India
2
Financial markets to remain closed on Tuesday

Financial markets to remain closed on Tuesday

 India
3
Science News Roundup: Rocket Lab catches, drops rocket booster with a helicopter in key reusability test

Science News Roundup: Rocket Lab catches, drops rocket booster with a helico...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Factbox-Restrictions vs protections: How U.S. states are taking sides on abortion; Reaction to report on U.S. Supreme Court draft abortion decision and more

Health News Roundup: Factbox-Restrictions vs protections: How U.S. states ar...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022