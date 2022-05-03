Left Menu

Woman raped, stabbed by two men in Gurugram; one held

A 24-year-old woman was allegedly raped and stabbed by two men in the DLF Phase 3 area here, police said on Tuesday, adding one of the accused was arrested. The incident took place on Monday night at Nathupur in DLF Phase 3, police said.

PTI | Gurugram | Updated: 03-05-2022 23:47 IST | Created: 03-05-2022 23:47 IST
Woman raped, stabbed by two men in Gurugram; one held
  • Country:
  • India

A 24-year-old woman was allegedly raped and stabbed by two men in the DLF Phase 3 area here, police said on Tuesday, adding one of the accused was arrested. The incident took place on Monday night at Nathupur in DLF Phase 3, police said. The condition of victim, who is admitted to Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi, is critical, they said. The victim’s husband, an autorickshaw driver, filed a complaint at DLF Phase 3 police station. ''On Monday, I got a desperate call from my wife. She told me she had been stabbed. I asked her about location but she could not tell me a specific area. Then she asked me to reach home. When I reached home, she told me she was raped by two and one of them stabbed her,'' said the complaint.

The victim is not fit for giving statement, police said, adding that on the basis of her husband’s complaint, an FIR was registered against two persons under IPC sections 376 (rape), 506 (criminal intimidation), 324 (grievously hurt), and 34 (common intention) on Tuesday.

Police said they have nabbed one of the accused, Anil Thakur, a native of Bihar, and the probe is underway.

''We have arrested one of the accused and are interrogating him,'' Gurugram Police Commissioner Kala Ramachandran told PTI.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Motorola’s Budget Smartphone, moto g52 With the Revolutionary pOLED 90Hz Display, Slimmest and Lightest Design in the Segment, Stereo Speakers With Dolby Atmos® Android 12 and More, Goes on Sale Today, 12 PM on Flipkart at an Impressive Starting Price of Rs. 13,499*(Including HDFC Bank Offer)*

Motorola’s Budget Smartphone, moto g52 With the Revolutionary pOLED 90Hz Dis...

 India
2
Financial markets to remain closed on Tuesday

Financial markets to remain closed on Tuesday

 India
3
Science News Roundup: Rocket Lab catches, drops rocket booster with a helicopter in key reusability test

Science News Roundup: Rocket Lab catches, drops rocket booster with a helico...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Factbox-Restrictions vs protections: How U.S. states are taking sides on abortion; Reaction to report on U.S. Supreme Court draft abortion decision and more

Health News Roundup: Factbox-Restrictions vs protections: How U.S. states ar...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022