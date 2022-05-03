Man stabbed to death in Jamshedpur

A 40-year-old man was stabbed to death by unidentified miscreants here in Jharkhand’s East Singhbhum district on Tuesday evening, a police officer said.

The victim, Md Irshad, recently came out of jail after being granted bail in a case.

Irshad has gone out of his home in the afternoon during the Eid festival and was stabbed near Tamolia Mode under Azadnagar police station. He died later in a hospital, the officer said.

The motive behind the killing is not clear and an investigation has started, he said.

