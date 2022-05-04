Left Menu

Action to be taken against Delhi Police personnel who were not on duty on Eid

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-05-2022 00:25 IST | Created: 04-05-2022 00:25 IST
The Delhi Police on Tuesday said that departmental action will be taken against personnel of the force's Third Battalion who were not on duty on Eid.

According to a senior police officer, 500 personnel of the battalion were deployed on duty across the national capital on Tuesday on the occasion.

''Those found absent will be dealt with as per rules,'' the officer said.

Tight security arrangements were put in place at major religious places and also in different parts of the city for peaceful progression of Namaz on Eid. The Delhi Police said it has warned of strict legal action against rumour mongers.

Police said foot and motorcycle patrolling were carried out in various areas and clerics were briefed about the court guidelines over the use of loudspeakers.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

