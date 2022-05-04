Schumer says he is aiming to hold vote next week on bill to codify abortion rights
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 04-05-2022 00:43 IST | Created: 04-05-2022 00:43 IST
Senate Democrats will put forward a bill that will codify abortion rights into law this week, with a vote taking place next week, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said at a weekly press conference on Tuesday.
The announcement comes after a leaked draft decision showed a majority of the country's top court would vote to overturn Roe v. Wade, the legal precedent ensuring abortion access for Americans.
