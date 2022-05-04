Delhi Police file FIRs after clashes between neighbours

Delhi Police registered two cross FIRs against two neighbours from the city's Shahbad Dairy area on Tuesday. According to Police, a call was received that 20-25 people carrying flags were throwing stones at the caller's home near Peer Baba Mazar at Shahbad Dairy police station on Monday night.

On receiving the call, Police reached the spot and found that two neighbours Azad and Kamalkant had a fight. Police said both neighbours were fighting over trivial issues in the past few days. On Monday, Azad and his friends came to Kamalkant's residence and allegedly attacked him and his family members. Then Kamalkant with his friends allegedly attacked Azad and his family members.

Police said they had personnel pacified the situation and requisite deployment has been done. According to Police, both Kamalkant and Azad have one previous case against them. (ANI)

