Oklahoma governor signs ban on abortions after six weeks of pregnancy, effective immediately
Reuters | Updated: 04-05-2022 03:45 IST | Created: 04-05-2022 03:45 IST
Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt signed a bill on Tuesday that bans abortion after six weeks of pregnancy, immediately outlawing almost all abortions in the state.
The law, passed by the Republican-led legislature, relies on private citizens to sue providers or anyone who "aids or abets" an abortion after six weeks to be enforced. It is modeled after a Texas law that has withstood legal challenges since it took effect in that state in September.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
