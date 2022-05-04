Oklahoma governor signs ban on abortions after six weeks of pregnancy, effective immediately

Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt signed a bill on Tuesday that bans abortion after six weeks of pregnancy, immediately outlawing almost all abortions in the state.

The law, passed by the Republican-led legislature, relies on private citizens to sue providers or anyone who "aids or abets" an abortion after six weeks to be enforced. It is modeled after a Texas law that has withstood legal challenges since it took effect in that state in September.

