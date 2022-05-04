Gujarat: BSF personnel injured in accidental firing due to rough sea in Bhuj

A Border Security Force (BSF) personnel was injured due to accidental firing from his own refile after he fell on the floor of a floating Border Out-Post in the Bhuj area of Gujarat due to turbulences in high sea. The incident took place on Tuesday when the official was depositing his weapon in the outpost after the patrolling.

"On May 3, 2022, at 1230 hrs, a Creek patrolling party of BSF Bhuj returned to floating BOP deployed in the creek area. While depositing the weapon in Kote, due to extremely high turbulence caused by the high sea state, Constable Pratap fell down on the floor of the floating BOP and, accidentally one round got fired from his service rifle piercing the right side of his abdomen causing serious injury," said the BSF Gujarat frontier officer. The Constable was immediately given the first aid and was evacuated to shore for his treatment.

"He was evacuated to shore and from there by an Indian Air Force helicopter to GKG hospital in Bhuj." His health condition remains critical. (ANI)

