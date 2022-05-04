U.S. and Mexico agree to Central America jobs initiative - Mexico foreign minister

U.S. officials agreed to a proposal from Mexico's government to launch a job creation program in Central America aimed at fostering growth in the region, Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard said on Tuesday.

Ebrard spoke in a news conference after meetings with top U.S. officials, including U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, on migration matters.

