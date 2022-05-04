Belarus says surprise army drills no threat to neighbours - TASS

The armed forces of Belarus began sudden drills on Wednesday to test their combat readiness, the TASS news agency cited the defence ministry of Ukraine's neighbour as saying.

Against the backdrop of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the ministry said the exercise posed no threat to its neighbours or the European community in general.

Moscow calls its actions in Ukraine a "special military operation".

