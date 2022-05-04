Left Menu

Britain says Russia deploys 22 battalion tactical groups near Izium

Updated: 04-05-2022 10:58 IST | Created: 04-05-2022 10:40 IST
Britain says Russia deploys 22 battalion tactical groups near Izium
Russia has deployed 22 battalion tactical groups near Ukraine's eastern city of Izium in an effort to advance along the northern axis of the Donbas region, Britain said https://twitter.com/DefenceHQ/status/1521710786497982467?s=20&t=813c3rIUOjESJfSc4KbNVA on Wednesday. In an update on Twitter, British military intelligence said it was highly likely that Russia intended to move beyond Izium to capture the cities of Kramatorsk and Severodonetsk.

Reuters could not immediately verify the report.

