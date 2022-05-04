Britain says Russia deploys 22 battalion tactical groups near Izium

Russia has deployed 22 battalion tactical groups near Ukraine's eastern city of Izium in an effort to advance along the northern axis of the Donbas region, Britain said https://twitter.com/DefenceHQ/status/1521710786497982467?s=20&t=813c3rIUOjESJfSc4KbNVA on Wednesday. In an update on Twitter, British military intelligence said it was highly likely that Russia intended to move beyond Izium to capture the cities of Kramatorsk and Severodonetsk.

Reuters could not immediately verify the report.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)