Sri Lanka in talks to extend World Bank aid, plans new budget - finmin
Reuters | Colombo | Updated: 04-05-2022 11:13 IST | Created: 04-05-2022 11:10 IST
- Country:
- Sri Lanka
Sri Lanka's finance minister said on Wednesday the country was in talks with the World Bank to extend its support by $300 million to $700 million.
The island nation's budget was currently unsustainable, Ali Sabry told a parliament session, adding he expected to bring in a new budget.
