EU says considering more military support to Moldova
The European Union is considering additional military support to Moldova, EU Council President Charles Michel said on a visit to Chisinau on Wednesday.
The 27-nation bloc is looking into how it can provide more military support to Moldova, including more help in building up the country's forces, Michel told a joint news conference with Moldovan President Maia Sandu.
He said this would come on top of help in the fields of logistics and cyber defense that the EU had already agreed on. Michel refused to give any details but said it was extremely important to avoid any escalation.
