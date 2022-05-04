Left Menu

Civilian who inadvertently crossed LoC sent back to PoK

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 04-05-2022 14:08 IST | Created: 04-05-2022 14:08 IST
A man, who had inadvertently crossed the Line of Control and entered India, was sent back to Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) on humanitarian grounds on Tuesday, officials said.

Mohmmad Hussain, a resident of Kotli (PoK), entered Indian territory on April 28 via Tarkundi area of Poonch, they said.

Indian Army officials along with civilian officials handed over Hussain to authorities in PoK at the Poonch-Rawalakote crossing point in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district on Tuesday, they said.

Hussain, who was sent back along with gifts, thanked the Indian Army for the gesture.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

