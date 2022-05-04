Left Menu

Maha: Civic authorities to crack down on illegal structures, encroachments in KDMC limits

PTI | Thane | Updated: 04-05-2022 14:13 IST | Created: 04-05-2022 14:13 IST
Senior civic officials have been directed to take strict action against illegal structures and encroachments in the limits of the Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) in Maharashtra's Thane district, an official said on Wednesday.

KDMC commissioner Dr Vijay Suryavanshi recently took a review of the action taken on illegal constructions and rehabilitation work in Kalyan town, the official said.

The civic chief said land sharks encroached on civic utility lands and carried out construction work, he said.

Suryavanshi directed officials to identify such properties, raze them and recover the cost of the same from the real owners of the property. He further asked officials to disconnect water supply to illegal buildings, it was stated.

Officials have been asked to file police cases against land mafia, who use proxies to carry out their illegal activities, he said.

Civic personnel have been asked to adopt modern methods to record properties and go in for ariel pictures of such structures, the official said.

The commissioner has directed officials to display a list of unauthorised constructions at a public place so that people can be made aware of such buildings, he said.

As per the civic chief's directives, land owners who evade payment of taxes will be identified and action will be taken against them, the official added.

