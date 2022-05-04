Left Menu

Swedish-Iranian national Jalali to be executed by May 21 for spying - ISNA

Reuters | Dubai | Updated: 04-05-2022 14:15 IST | Created: 04-05-2022 14:15 IST
Swedish-Iranian national Jalali to be executed by May 21 for spying - ISNA
Swedish-Iranian national Ahmad Reza Jalali is to be executed May 21 at the latest, Iran's semi-official ISNA news agency said on Wednesday, citing sources.

Jalali, a disaster medicine doctor and researcher, was arrested in 2016 on an academic visit to Iran and sentenced to death on charges of espionage for Israel's Mossad.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

