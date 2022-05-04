Amid loudspeaker row MVA meeting underway with Maharashtra Dy CM Ajit Pawar, NCP chief Sharad Pawar

Leaders of the ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) on Wednesday met here in the presence of Nationalist Congress Party supremo Shard Pawar, amidst the ongoing loudspeaker row in Maharashtra, in which a case has been registered against MNS chief Raj Thackeray. The meeting began earlier today at the Sahyadri State Guest House in Mumbai.

Ajit Pawar, Jayant Patil, Lazdada Bhuse (Dadaji Dagadu Bhuse), and Balasaheb Thorat were among those who attended the meeting. According to the MVA, the agenda of the meeting was to discuss on issues related to employment, health and agriculture of women in tribal areas. "The agenda for today's meeting enable tribal women to live with dignity, positive steps were taken by the MVA government," Balasaheb Thorat, Congress leader and minister said.

Meanwhile, the Maharashtra government has made extensive preparations to maintain law and order with security forces deployed in sensitive locations. About 250-260 MNS workers have been detained across the state for playing Hanuman Chalisa on loudspeakers, Maharashtra Police said today. This morning shared Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray shared a video of the Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray in which he is seen speaking against the use of loudspeakers and Muslims offering prayers on the roads.

The loudspeakers row started when MNS chief on April 12 gave an ultimatum to the state government to remove loudspeakers from mosques by May 3, failing which, he warned, MNS workers will play Hanuman Chalisa on loudspeakers. Raj Thackeray also announced that he will hold more rallies in Marathwada, Vidarbha and other cities A case was filed against Raj Thackeray on Tuesday and Mumbai Police issued a notice to him under Section 149 of CrPC, invoked to prevent a cognizable offence.

Meanwhile, Mumbai Police seized loudspeakers from the MNS office and detained the party's Chandivali unit chief Mahendra Bhanushali and others on Tuesday. Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday had ordered the police to take all measures to maintain law and order and not wait for anyone's order. Uddhav Thackeray also held a telephonic conversation with the Maharashtra DGP Rajnish Seth. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)