Russian submarine in Black Sea fired cruise missiles at targets in Ukraine
Reuters | Updated: 04-05-2022 15:44 IST | Created: 04-05-2022 14:38 IST
A Russian submarine in Black sea had fired two Kalibr cruise missiles at targets in Ukraine, Russia's defence ministry said on Wednesday.
"The crew of the Black Sea Fleet submarine launched two Kalibr cruise missiles from the Black Sea at designated ground targets in the territory of Ukraine," it said.
Russia first reported using submarine strikes against Ukrainian target late last month.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Black Sea Fleet
- defence ministry
- Russia
- Ukraine
- Black Sea
- Ukrainian
- Russian
- Kalibr
Advertisement
ALSO READ
WRAPUP 2-Ukraine says 'Battle of Donbas' begins with blasts all along front
Russians fight in streets of Ukrainian town
U.S. seeks to seize superyacht in Fiji from suspected Russian owner
Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now
WRAPUP 3-Ukraine says 'Battle of Donbas' begins with Russian attacks all along front