Russian submarine in Black Sea fired cruise missiles at targets in Ukraine

A Russian submarine in Black sea had fired two Kalibr cruise missiles at targets in Ukraine, Russia's defence ministry said on Wednesday.

"The crew of the Black Sea Fleet submarine launched two Kalibr cruise missiles from the Black Sea at designated ground targets in the territory of Ukraine," it said.

Russia first reported using submarine strikes against Ukrainian target late last month.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)