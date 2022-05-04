Beijing extends COVID control measures beyond holiday - state TV
Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 04-05-2022 15:39 IST | Created: 04-05-2022 14:59 IST
China's capital will extend COVID curbs beyond the May Day holiday, including closures of entertainment venues and gyms as hidden community-level transmission has been discovered through screenings, state television said on Wednesday.
Authorities will continue to cap people flows at public venues at 50% and restaurants will continue suspending dining-in, the report said.
