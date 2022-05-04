Foreign national held with Heroin worth Rs 11.53 crore

The Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) has arrested a Tanzanian national from the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport in Hyderabad on Tuesday and seized 1389.100 gramme of Heroin worth Rs 11.53 crore from his possession. According to the officials, the person arrested under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985 had arrived in India from Abu Dhabi's Johannesburg on April 26, and have been taken in the judicial custody.

"When enquired, the passenger admitted that he had ingested capsules containing 'Heroin'. Immediately, the Passenger was produced before the Magistrate, and after obtaining its permission, he was admitted to a hospital and was kept under Medical Supervision for six days," said the officials. In total, the accused had 108 capsules containing 'Heroin' wrapped in adhesive transparent tape.

The officials further stated, "During the investigation, it was revealed that he swallowed the capsules in Tanzania." On opening the capsules, Heroin weighing 1389.100 grams, worth around Rs 11.53 crore in the international grey market, was recovered.

The passenger was arrested yesterday under NDPS Act, 1985 and remanded to judicial custody by the court. Further investigation is in progress. (ANI)

